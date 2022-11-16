Watch: Fact-checkers sent into overdrive by Trump’s 2024 announcement speech
Donald Trump / Gage Skidmore

Donald Trump's hour-long 2024 announcement speech put fact-checkers to work as the former president embarks on his third presidential campaign.

FactCheck.org, a project of the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania, began its fact-check with the words, "Here we go again."

"Donald Trump’s official bid to get back to the White House had us at FactCheck.org feeling a bit of déjà vu," FactCheck.org wrote. "His Nov. 15 speech announcing his candidacy for 2024 featured assertions we’ve fact-checked before and several mainstays of his rallies leading up to the midterm elections."

The five fact-checkers on the story examined 12 Trump claims from Trump's announcement.

Glenn Kessler, the fact checker for The Washington Post, examined 19 claims from Trump's speech under the headline, "New Trump campaign, same old falsehoods."

"Donald Trump is running for president again — and he’s singing from the same hymn book of falsehoods," Kessler reported. "With few exceptions, many of the factual claims made in his announcement speech could have been plucked from a campaign-rally speech in the waning days of the 2020 election campaign — or even from his announcement speech in 2015."

Even the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) fact-checked Trump's announcement speech.

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale examined 20 claims and noted, "this is not a comprehensive list."

Watch below or at this link:

'Wildly incorrect': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump's 2024 announcement www.youtube.com

