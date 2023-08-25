Marjorie Taylor Greene promotes #MAGAMugshots
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday posted a fake Fulton County Sheriff’s Office booking photo to promote a social media trend.

Greene, who attended a rally at the Fulton County Jail in support of Donald Trump after he surrendered to authorities, wrote disparaging comments about District Attorney Fani Willis in the post on her X account. She's using the photo on her profile page.

“I stand with President Trump against the commie DA Fani Willis who is nothing more than a political hitman tasked with taking out Biden’s top political opponent,” she wrote.

“’Persecution, not prosecution,’” she added along with the #MAGAMugshot hashtag.

Greene in a separate social media post said “Tonight, I joined hundreds of Patriots at the Fulton County Jail to support President Trump during his persecution by Communist Atlanta DA Fani Willis. I will never stop supporting President Trump and I will vote for him from jail if I have to!”

