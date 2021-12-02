MAGA rioter with middle-finger tattoo arrested after girlfriend tags him on Facebook

An accused Capitol rioter who swung a stick at police on Jan. 6 was arrested Thursday after online sleuths tracked him down based partly on the tattoo on his middle finger saying, "F*ck you."

Justin Jersey of Flint, Michigan, who became known as #Fingerman, was shown attacking officers while wearing a University of Michigan sweatshirt in video circulated by the FBI over the summer. At the time, he was listed as No. 106 on the FBI’s Capitol wanted page.

"Jersey was friends with another Capitol riot defendant, Trevor Brown, and Jersey’s girlfriend publicly tagged the two men in a post about Jan. 6 on Facebook," the Huffington Post's Ryan Reilly reports. "Online sleuths found an Instagram image of Jersey that showed what appeared to be a 'FUCK YOU' tattoo on his left middle finger — which can also be spotted in images of him swinging a stick at officers — erasing any doubt about the identification."

Reilly added on Twitter, "Tattoos are the unsung heroes of the Jan. 6 probe, probably followed closely by freckles and moles."

According to the Detroit News, which first reported Jersey's arrest, he is facing six charges, including assault, civil disorder, breaking into a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, violent entry and engaging in physical violence.

The assault charges are punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison.

"Jersey made a brief appearance Thursday in federal court and is being held without bond pending transfer to federal court in Washington, D.C.," the newspaper reported.

Watch the video of Jersey assaulting officers below.















