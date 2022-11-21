MAGA rioter convicted after bragging on Discord about stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Riley Williams, the 25-year-old Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing a laptop and gavel from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, has been convicted.
"The Harrisburg native was found guilty on six of eight charges, including disorderly conduct, entering a restricted building, civil disorder, unlawful parading, resisting police, while the jury was reportedly deadlocked on two other charges, according to CBS News," reported Ellie Quinn Houghtaling.
"In an ITV documentary Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story, Williams can be seen in a brown trench coat and a zebra-print bag repeatedly yelling 'upstairs, upstairs, upstairs' to a surrounding crowd, directing them toward a stairwell that leads directly to Pelosi’s office," the report continued. "Later, Williams took to Discord to brag, writing, 'I took Nancy Polesis [sic] hard drives. I don't care. Kill me,' according to the FBI."
Williams allegedly attended rallies featuring Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist podcaster prominent in the "Groyper" movement, a group of far-right internet trolls whose goal is to inject white supremacist ideology into mainstream political debate. Fuentes' infiltration of right-wing circles has been a topic of bitter division among some of former President Donald Trump's more hardcore supporters.
IN OTHER NEWS: Michael Cohen says there was plenty of evidence for DA Bragg to go after Trump long ago
Prosecutors had further alleged that Williams tried to delete the evidence of her crimes from social media after being initially released to her mother's custody after the attack — and may have encouraged other January 6 participants to do the same. Despite this, a court order allowed her to briefly break her home confinement pending trial to attend a renaissance festival.
Nearly 950 people have been charged in connection with the Capitol attack. The charges range from misdemeanor trespassing and unlawful picketing to assault against police officers. Higher-ups in far-right paramilitary groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers have also been charged with seditious conspiracy.