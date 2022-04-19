MAGA rioter gets busted by Uber driver's videocam: 'How'd that work out for ya?'

A California man who bragged to his Uber driver that he broke down a barrier at the January 6 Capitol riot was arrested last week -- with the help of the driver’s dashboard video camera.

Jerry Braun, of South El Monte, Calif., was charged by the FBI with illegal entry, disorderly and disruptive conduct and parading in the Capitol. Braun’s case stood out in the manner he was apprehended, as well as an unusual in-person interview last November at his home with FBI agents.

The FBI was tipped off by the Uber driver who picked Braun up at 7:05 p.m., after the riot. Here’s how their conversation went:

Driver: “So, has it been violent all day?”

Braun: “Well, it started around, right when I got there. I tore down the barricades.”

Driver: “You did? Why?”

Braun: “Well, because, so we could get to the Capitol.”

Driver: “Well, how’d that work out for ya?”

Braun: “Well, it looks like, uh, Biden’s gonna be our president.”

Agents were able to match Braun to the Uber video -- in which he had been identified as “Jerry LNU” for “Last Name Unknown” -- with the help of phone records and the following description:

“From the interviews with the Uber driver, I learned that Jerry LNU had a white beard, an injury near his right eye, and showed visible bleeding near the eye during the Uber ride.”

On November 8, 2021, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Braun’s home and interviewed him. “Agents inquired about his injuries…and Braun explained he tripped, fell, and ‘busted’ his head as he walked through the city carrying pizza after confirming (the) Uber ride.”

There was also this from the FBI’s interview with Braun:

“Braun stated he had been analyzing politics his whole life, and went to Washington, D.C. to listen to a speech of the President. After being asked by the agents if Braun had anything he wanted to tell them before he departed the search location, Braun responded, “Guilty.” When asked what he was guilty of, Braun responded, “Everything.” Braun stated he “flew out there, listened to the speech, walked toward the Capitol, made it to the edge of the crowd.”

The FBI complaint against Braun included this description captured on police body cameras during the riot on the west side of the Capitol grounds:

“Braun is in possession of a long wood plank that appears to be about eight feet in length. Videos show Braun in possession of the wood plank, controlling the wood plank and maneuvering the wood plank towards law enforcement officers in an aggressive manner.

“In one instance captured on the videos, Braun extends the wood plank and physically strikes an individual who is wearing a helmet with the text “PRESS” displayed across the front (the photographer) and appears to be taking photographs with a camera. Braun and the photographer appear to exchange words. Braun then strikes the photographer with his left hand, and subsequently strikes the photographer once more with the wood plank.”

You can read the FBI criminal complaint here.

