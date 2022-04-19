Horrific road rage attack caught on video as man repeatedly runs over fleeing woman

A New Jersey man has been charged with attempted murder in a brutal road rage attack captured on video.
Vincent Jean, of Elizabeth, was involved in a minor traffic wreck with a woman April 12, and he allegedly became angry when she took photos as he tried to drive away from the crash scene and then chased after her, reported WPVI-TV.
A neighbor recorded video of him allegedly backing up and then chasing the woman onto a front lawn, where she fell down in front of his oncoming vehicle.
Jean then allegedly drove over the woman and then backed up and drove over her again, according to prosecutors.
The 23-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition.
Prosecutors charged the 56-year-old Jean with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other offenses.
A GoFundMe campaign for the victim has raised more than $85,000. "Morgan miraculously survived her terrible ordeal; however, she has three fractured bones in her neck," the page states. "A broken femur, a lacerated liver, broken ribs, severe back injuries, deep gashes over 60 percent of her body, and severe injuries road rashes."
"Heinous" road rage attack in Elizabeth, N.J. caught on video www.youtube.com