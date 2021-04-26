MAGA rioter grovels before judge after getting caught making a mockery of court's mask mandate
Indicted MAGA rioter Rachel Powell

Indicted MAGA rioter Rachel Powell has formally apologized to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia after making a mockery of its face mask order.

A filing made by Powell's attorneys on Monday claimed that the pro-Trump rioter "wishes to apologize to this Honorable Court, and to Pre-Trial Services, for her poor choice and her unwise conduct" when it came to following the court's mask mandate.

As a condition of Powell's pretrial release, Chief Judge Beryl Howell ordered her to wear a mask at all times when leaving her home.

However, earlier this month she was caught on camera in a bookstore wearing a hole-ridden "mesh" mask that public health experts agree would do nothing to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Powell's attorneys argued that it wasn't their client's intention to mock the court's order and was instead following the example of singer Lana Del Rey, who wore a similarly porous mask during a public book signing event.

"While clearly unwise, the creation and use of the mask at issue was not designed to mock the Court or its release condition," the attorneys write.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth last week slammed Powell for defying the court's order and he wrote that "no reasonable person could think that defendant's 'mask' complied with that condition... imposed to ensure that defendant 'would not pose a risk to the health and safety of the community when she left her house.'"

Read the whole filing here (PDF).