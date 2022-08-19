MAGA rioter who flew to DC in a private jet and destroyed property pleads guilty: report

On Thursday, NBC News reported that a January 6 rioter from Texas who flew to Washington, D.C. on a private jet has reached a plea agreement.

"Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal aircraft of a Facebook friend, admitted to writing in messages before the Capitol attack that 's--t will go down' and that she needed to 'stop the steal,'" said the report. "Schwab traveled to Washington, D.C., with codefendants Jenna Ryan and Jason Lee Hyland, and admitted she was the first of the trio to enter the Capitol on Jan. 6." The charge Schwab will accept is disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

"Schwab admitted to kicking and throwing media equipment with other members of the mob outside the Capitol," said the report. "'I went into the f---ing Capitol,' Schwab admitted saying in a video recording on the day of the riot, calling police 'traitors,' 'sheep' and 'pathetic.' 'You want a revolution, the revolution’s gonna come... you want a f---ing revolution, it’ll happen,' Schwab also admitted saying."

According to a filing by federal officials, "Before leaving the Capitol grounds, Hyland, Schwab, and Ryan arrived at a press enclosure where members of the crowd were attacking media equipment. Schwab joined the assault, kicking media equipment and throwing one piece of equipment on the ground while Hyland and Ryan observed."

Schwab's coconspirator Ryan became infamous for openly boasting that "I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I’m not going to jail." When she was sentenced to 60 days in jail, she claimed that she was being treated like the Jews in Nazi Germany. She has subsequently served her sentence and been released.

Nearly 900 people have now been charged in connection with the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Most face misdemeanor charges like unlawful picketing and trespassing, but others are charged with assaulting police and, in the case of some members of the far right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, seditious conspiracy.

