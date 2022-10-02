Woman at Trump rally 'apologizes to humanity for voting for the Antichrist Obama'

A woman at a Trump rally told a conservative broadcasting network that she wanted to apologize to "humanity" after voting for former President Barack Obama.
Real America's Voice correspondent Ben Bergquam spoke to the woman, who identified herself as Jeanie, prior to a rally with former President Donald Trump in Michigan on Saturday.
"Tell me what you said when you walked up to me," Bergquam prompted.
"I wanted to apologize to humanity for voting for the Antichrist Obama," the woman stated. "I deeply apologize. I used to be a Democrat. I was blue all my life. I was also pro-choice and I was an atheist until Jan. 21, 2021."
During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," Republican Party campaign consultant Scott Lennings launched a brutal attack on Donald Trump over his threatening social media post that claimed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has, as Trump put it, a "DEATH WISH."
Trump's universally criticized Truth Social post has also been slammed for the racist attack on former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, McConnell's wife, who Trump referred to as "Coco Chao."
During the panel discussion on Sunday morning, Jennings, who is close to McConnell, claimed if you heard someone like the former president rant like that on the street, you'd call the authorities at 911 before they hurt someone.
Asked about the Truth Social attack, Jennings replied, "It's hard to know where to start, with the assassination instructions or the blatant racism."
"If you read that whole thing out loud, if you were on the street and heard someone muttering that on a street corner, you wouldn't say, 'Hmm, let's hand this person the presidency or the Republican nomination for president,'" he continued. "You'd say call 911 because it sounds like an unhinged, deranged person is on the loose and out on the street and may be a danger to themselves and others."
Warming up he added, "It's outrageous, beyond the pale. Every Republican ought to be able to say so. It's not good for the party. It's not good for him."
"On the right, right now, it is really in vogue to pass around clips of Joe Biden looking like he's confused or sort of out of it, whatever," he elaborated. "You tell me that [Trump's post] doesn't sound like deranged, unhinged, confused, whatever -- it's the same. If you want to say these things about Joe Biden, look at Donald Trump's words right now and tell me this guy sounds like he's got his stuff together."
Democratic strategist Laura Fink called out Fox News host Brian Kilmeade for defending former President Donald Trump against the Jan. 6 Committee even though he claimed he wasn't.
Fox News host Howard Kurtz pointed out during a Sunday segment that Trump ally Roger Stone had been caught on video calling for violence before the Jan. 6 riot.
"Roger Stone was never an insider," Kilmeade insisted. "He didn't last a few weeks with the Trump campaign even though he was pushing Trump to run really since 2008. What he said about [the video] being a deep fake is hard to believe."
"It's clearly him making a bad decision to talk to a crew that he knew nothing about," he continued, "and say things that are totally irrational, which he had no control over. I'm never going to sit here and defend Roger Stone and his antics."
Kilmeade then pivoted to attack the Jan. 6 Committee for not presenting Trump's side of the controversy.
"I don't agree with Mr. Kilmeade that Roger Stone was not a Trump insider," Fink responded. "He absolutely was throughout the administration. And his calls for violence put those closer and closer to the president, so I think the substance of the issue is more important than the structure of how it was released."
Kilmeade said that he would "never" defend Trump's speech on Jan. 6.
"But I will say this," he added. "They are looking to tell one side of a story. Can you imagine if the impeachment after the Ukraine call was just what Democrats wanted to get out? It didn't mean what they were saying was inaccurate but there was no pushback from [Doug Collins] and others to say, listen, there's another side."
According to Kilmeade, the committee should present evidence showing that Trump was resigned to leaving the White House after losing the election.
"Brian is not defending Roger Stone for a reason," Fink pointed out. "No one is defending Roger Stone. And no one is defending President Trump on the airwaves. And I think that's why you don't see the other side presented is because Republicans are running away from this."
"There would be," Kilmeade protested.
"Where are the people that are defending Trump?" Fink asked. "Why are you the only one, Brian? I mean, I think there's a reason."
"I'm not — I'm not defending Trump," Kilmeade asserted.
"Jan. 6 is challenging," Fink remarked. "It's a dark day in American history and it's one that we cannot repeat. And so to say that there's two sides to Jan. 6, I think, is missing the point."
With Florida reeling from the massive amount of damage -- estimated in the billions -- inflicted by Hurricane Ian, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R) was asked by CNN host Dana Bash how to reconcile his request for financial help from the federal government given his opposition to similar requests from other states following a natural disaster.
In a rare appearance on CNN, Rubio tried to explain away his complaints about other funding bills by stating he felt they were larded with pork-barrel projects that he didn't feel were justified.
"Senator, you wrote a letter Friday to the Senate Appropriations Committee asking for disaster relief dollars for desperately needed resources to rebuild Florida communities," host Bash began. "After Hurricane Sandy hit northeastern states in 2012, you voted no on the $50 billion relief package."
"I know you supported a smaller version," she continued. " But why should other senators vote for relief for your state when you didn't vote for a package to help theirs?"
"Oh, I've always voted for hurricane and disaster relief," the Florida Republican protested. "I've even voted for it without pay-fors. What I didn't vote for in Sandy is because they included a roof for a museum in Washington, d.c., for fisheries in Alaska. It had been loaded up with things that had nothing to do with disaster relief."
"I would never put out there we should use a disaster relief package for Florida as a way to pay for all kinds of other things people want around the country," he continued. "So I think that's that's the key at moments like this. In Sandy, unfortunately, they loaded it up, they really did, with a bunch of things that had nothing to do with Sandy. I voted for every disaster relief package especially that's clean and I'll continue to do so. When it comes to Florida, we'll do that again and make sure the package is clean and doesn't have stuff for other people in there."
"I read the congressional research report and the roof was damaged." Bash corrected him. "In any event, my question is about the future. Are you telling me that if Hurricane Ian relief contains anything that smells like pork, you'll vote no?"
"Sure. I'll fight against it having pork in it-- that's the key," he responded.