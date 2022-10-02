'Unhinged, deranged' Trump 'may be a danger' to himself and others: GOP strategist

During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," Republican Party campaign consultant Scott Lennings launched a brutal attack on Donald Trump over his threatening social media post that claimed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has, as Trump put it, a "DEATH WISH."

Trump's universally criticized Truth Social post has also been slammed for the racist attack on former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, McConnell's wife, who Trump referred to as "Coco Chao."

During the panel discussion on Sunday morning, Jennings, who is close to McConnell, claimed if you heard someone like the former president rant like that on the street, you'd call the authorities at 911 before they hurt someone.

Asked about the Truth Social attack, Jennings replied, "It's hard to know where to start, with the assassination instructions or the blatant racism."

IN RELATED NEWS: Dem strategist thrashes Brian Kilmeade: There aren't 'two sides' to Jan. 6



"If you read that whole thing out loud, if you were on the street and heard someone muttering that on a street corner, you wouldn't say, 'Hmm, let's hand this person the presidency or the Republican nomination for president,'" he continued. "You'd say call 911 because it sounds like an unhinged, deranged person is on the loose and out on the street and may be a danger to themselves and others."

Warming up he added, "It's outrageous, beyond the pale. Every Republican ought to be able to say so. It's not good for the party. It's not good for him."

"On the right, right now, it is really in vogue to pass around clips of Joe Biden looking like he's confused or sort of out of it, whatever," he elaborated. "You tell me that [Trump's post] doesn't sound like deranged, unhinged, confused, whatever -- it's the same. If you want to say these things about Joe Biden, look at Donald Trump's words right now and tell me this guy sounds like he's got his stuff together."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'Despicable' Trump buried by former spokesperson over his 'crazy' racist rant



Watch below or at the link: