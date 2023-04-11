'The greatest irony': Columnist says right-wing judges are killing MAGA movement

A string of decisions by right-wing judges could spell the end of the MAGA movement, a Washington Post columnist predicted Tuesday.

Rulings including the suspension of federal approval for an abortion pill and reversing Roe Vs. Wade may be delighting the Trump movement’s core, but it’s also mobilizing the rest of America, said Jennifer Rubin.

“The greatest irony of Donald Trump’s presidency might be that the 'accomplishment' that most thrilled right-wingers may accelerate the vanquishing of a movement that is at odds with the values and sensibilities of most Americans,” she wrote.

She added: “Republicans might want to ponder: Is the right-wing judiciary as a whole a threat to the MAGA movement’s viability?"

“It is one thing to gin up the base on invented threats from critical race theory or the 'great replacement theory,'" Rubin argued. "But when the MAGA movement’s judges begin to inflict radically unpopular edicts on those outside the right-wing audience, that risks sparking a counter-response: a determined, broad-based movement insistent that the United States not turn the clock back on decades of social progress.”

She said recent bloody noses for the Republican party – disappointing 2022 midterm election results, losing a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat to a progressive last week – suggest “conservatives may have won the battle to stack the courts with ideologues but might be losing the war for public opinion and, ultimately, electoral control.

“The more the Supreme Court diverges from overwhelming public sentiment on issues such as abortion, guns and voting rights, the more strength and more allies the progressive movement may gain.”