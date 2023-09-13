GOP impeachment inquiry could cause voters to turn on Republicans: reporter

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) could actually end up hurting the Republican Party's prospects, and his own, with the new impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, argued New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Source."

"It's not a surprise that it went this route," Haberman told anchor Kaitlan Collins. "I do think it's true, though, that McCarthy's about-face was striking in terms of requiring a vote to move ahead."

"Why do you think so?" asked Collins.

"Because I think that it speaks to the fact that his members are getting very restless and he sees real concern for himself from his right flank, and he is very good at reading the room in that way, and he sees where danger is coming from, and he acted," said Haberman. "Now, I don't think that anyone else has enough votes to win the Speakership right now against him, but I do think it speaks to what everybody thought was going to happen when he became Speaker, which is that he is going to be sort of beholden to a certain group of right-wing congressmembers."

"And for some of them, an inquiry is not even enough," added Collins. "They want to move full steam ahead with impeachment of President Biden."

"And it's important to note, Kaitlan ... there's no evidence so far that ties Joe Biden to any of this, at least nothing that they have brought forward and that we have seen," said Haberman. "Now, you know, they're suggesting that that could change if they move ahead. Something else that could change if they move ahead is this could benefit President Biden. This could end up having ramifications for Republicans if voters who don't really want to see these kinds of inquiries all the time feel like this is going too far. And I think what you heard from [New York Congressman Dan Goldman] just now, what he was talking about about real work that has to get done, that's what you're going to hear Democrats talk about over and over and over again."

