'Driven by spite': Maggie Haberman gives warning about a second Trump term

If former President Donald Trump is successful in a 2024 political comeback, his second term in the White House would be driven by spite, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Maggie Haberman explained on PBS Newshour.

Anchor Judy Woodruff reported, "a number of news reporters have tried and are still trying to understand former President Donald Trump and his influence on our nation's politics today. One who has undoubtedly spent more time covering him than any other is New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, who has been covering Mr. Trump since the 1990's."

Haberman is the author of the new book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.

"You have said that he may have backed himself into a corner when it comes to whether he's going to run for president again," Woodruff said. "And for that reason, he may do it."

"But if he does, what do you think a second Donald Trump presidency, term, would look like?"

"I think, to quote someone who knew him years ago, who said this to me a couple of months back, a second Trump presidency would be very heavily driven by spite," Haberman replied.

"I don't believe that he learned how to be president more astutely, I don't think he figured the office out," Haberman explained. "But I do think he figured out personnel, which is often what he's focused on. And I think the people who he would put into key jobs would be very alarming to a number of people across Washington."

"I think that's what a second Trump presidency would look like," she said.

Watch below or at this link.