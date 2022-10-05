Watch: Ralph Reed blocks CNN from asking Herschel Walker about allegedly paying for an abortion

Conservative activists are scrambling to defend GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker after reports he paid for his girlfriend to have an abortion and threatened to kill his son Christian Walker.

"Republican groups are publicly vowing to spend huge money to help Walker overcome the late controversy. But Republicans are privately acknowledging the report, which Walker has vehemently denied, could be a death blow – and are trying to limit the damage to his campaign," CNN's Manu Raju reported. "Walker campaign manager Scott Paradise addressed staff on Tuesday morning, telling aides that the allegation that Walker had paid for an abortion was a setback this close to the election, according to a source familiar with the remarks."

Walker is challenging incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

"After initially agreeing to divulge to CNN where he was campaigning this week, his aides declined to answer questions or disclose anything about his schedule," CNN reported. "But CNN obtained a copy of an invite to a Tuesday event sponsored by 'Prayer Warriors for Herschel' at a Baptist church in Atlanta suburbs, where Walker refused to be interviewed by the media. CNN was not allowed to cover the event or stay in the parking lot."

CNN was told they could not question Walker by Christian conservative activist Ralph Reed, the former executive director of the Christian Coalition.

Reed said Walker reportedly paying for an abortion was “unlikely to resonate with voters in Georgia."

“This is a closed event. It’s a prayer event with faith leaders," Reed said.

