Trump is 'very, very stressed out' watching Ron DeSantis romp to re-election victory: Maggie Haberman

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Tuesday said that the political success Gov. Ron DeSantis is having in Florida is making former President Donald Trump sweat.

While discussing Trump's desire to quickly launch a 2024 presidential campaign, Haberman said that the twice-impeached former president has been jealously watching other Republicans soak up media attention that he has traditionally craved.

In particular, Haberman said Trump is "very, very stressed out" watching Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to cruise to re-election in Florida and have what she describes as a "head of steam" for 2024.

Haberman also described Trump as "personally aggravated with Mike Pence" and she speculated that he timed his "big announcement" on November 15th to coincide with the release of Pence's upcoming book.

Shifting gears, Haberman also chided Trump for his attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as an "animal" during his rally speech.

"That's a horrible thing because it's a dehumanizing thing to say about somebody who is second in line for presidency and whose husband just attacked in a break-in attempt where she was the target," Haberman said.

