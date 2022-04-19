Any votes for Marjorie Taylor Greene will be 'discarded' if she's ruled ineligible to run for Congress: attorney

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lost her committee assignments only a month after being sworn in to office and now the first-term lawmaker may not even make the ballot to stand for re-election.

Following Greene's attempts to overturn the 2020 election, her eligibility to run is being questioned under the Constitution's ban on insurrectionists holding office.

"No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress...who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress...to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same," reads Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

The attorney behind the lawsuit, Ron Fein, was interviewed by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber on Tuesday.

Melber noted Greene will be the first sitting legislator to be questioned under oath about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"If you win, what would happen?" Melber asked Fein.

"If we prevail in this hearing on Friday, then the judge will make a formal written recommendation, which of course could be appealed, but that would say that Marjorie Taylor Greene is disqualified from public office," he explained.

"And then the secretary of state would put instructions at all the polling places in her district in Georgia saying votes cast for her will not count and will be discarded.," he explained.

Melber also played clips of the QAnon congresswoman ranting about a "global cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles" and voicing 9/11 conspiracy theories.

Fein said Greene isn't being challenged because of her political views.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene has a wide range of despicable views, but that's not what this is about. This is about the Constitution of the United States and our principle of that Constitution that you can't take an oath to support the Constitution and then break that oath and engage in insurrection against the United States. You have to pick one side or another and Marjorie Taylor Greene picked her side," he explained. "Under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, she is not only a danger to the entire country, but she's disqualified from any public office."

