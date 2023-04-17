Man settles with Pelosi campaign after suing over 'invasive and harassing' fundraising texts

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her campaign has paid a man $7,500 after he sued them for violating federal robocalling laws, Insider reported.

Jorge Rojas of Illinois filed a 13-page lawsuit last year accusing Pelosi and her campaign of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991. The law applies requires telemarketers not to contact individuals who've placed themselves on the Do Not Call Registry.

"As the Supreme Court has explained, Americans passionately disagree about many things," reads the introduction of Rojas's complaint. "But they are largely united in their disdain for robocalls."

Rojas' suit said he received 21 texts from Pelosi's campaign from November 2021 to July 2022 despite placing himself on the registry in 2008. He argued that he "experienced frustration, annoyance, irritation, and a sense that his privacy has been invaded" by the texts.

His suit sought at least $31,500 in damages, including $1,500 for each text received.

But the suit was dismissed after Rojas received a $7,500 payment marked "Settlement" from Pelosi's congressional campaign.