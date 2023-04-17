'It's End Times!' Mike Lindell goes berserk fearing artificial intelligence in voting machines

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell warned that the world could face biblical "End Times" if artificial intelligence is allowed in voting systems.

During an appearance on the War Room podcast, host Steve Bannon asked Lindell about the future of artificial intelligence in voting.

"The artificial intelligence changes everything," Bannon opined. "You can't have anything related to a machine have anything to do whatsoever with a vote. It's got to be a paper freaking ballot."

Lindell insisted people were "coming around" to agree with his opposition to voting machines.

"I've been saying that for almost two years now or over two years, and with the artificial intelligence, you won't even be able to catch them," he asserted. "They'll know what you're gonna vote for before you even think it."

Lindell speculated what would happen "if we don't get rid of these computers and machines in our elections."

"It's over; it's over," the pillow executive said. "It's End Times, everybody. Just pray, everybody. Get as many people to the Lord as you can, and we all go to heaven. This is it. This is it, everybody, and this artificial intelligence, it's anybody that wasn't on board... I don't care what you think, or you've seen all our evidence, and it's over. If you're not on board, then you better think again when you look at artificial intelligence."

Lindell has previously suggested artificial intelligence was the Antichrist.

Watch Lindell's rant via Real America's Voice at this link.