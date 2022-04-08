MSNBC's Joe Scarborough laid into the Manhattan district attorney for his handling of a criminal investigation into Donald Trump's business practices.

Two prosecutors quit the case in frustration earlier this year, although district attorney Alvin Bragg insists the probe remained active, but the "Morning Joe" host said the former president was widely known as a longtime crook.

"Everybody in New York City, you talk to anybody that's loaned money, you talk to any contractor or anybody that's done business, they will until Donald Trump lied repeatedly how much he's worth, repeatedly," Scarborough said. "You have the DA's office, we have a DA, I don't understand, lets him get away with this, lets him commit as the prosecutor was resigned in protest just numerous crimes. We know he's committed one crime after another crime after another crime after another crime as far as lying to banks and financial institutions -- this is what he does."

Donnie Deutsch, who's known Trump for years, said he didn't understand why the district attorney's office wasn't more aggressively pursuing what seemed to be an open-and-shut case against the twice-impeached former president.

"Nobody can quite understand why the DA's office in Manhattan has not been more aggressive," Deutsch said. "This is not a grey area. Anybody else would go to jail for what he did. That's it, it's not a debate, it's not a discussion."

Scarborough agreed, saying that Trump was a walking refutation of one of the nation's foundational values.

"The idea that no man is above the law is just shattered by his very existence every day," Scarborough said. "He commits crimes in Manhattan, the Manhattan DA lets him go. He commits crimes time and time again, obstruction of justice. You have the Mueller investigation, 10 examples of where he could be charged with obstruction of justice, Mueller says basically in his testimony, does he not, that if he were not president, they would have brought the charges. But time and time again, he's handled with kid gloves. Even by Mueller it's, like, the guy is committing crimes. What are these people afraid of?"





