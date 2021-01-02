‘Shut it down’: Florida lawmaker demands Palm Beach close Mar-a-Lago -- and fine Trump

President Donald Trump is facing outrage in Florida after his Mar-a-Lago club held a largely-maskless New Year's Eve party as his Mar-a-Lago resort that may have been a COVID-19 super-spreader event.

Trump was reportedly too "embarrassed and humiliated" to attend the celebration and altered his plans to return to Washington, DC ahead of schedule.

Florida state Rep. Omari Hardy, a Democrat, is now calling for the club to be closed.

"I am calling on Palm Beach County to fine Mar-a-Lago and to shut it down. The County must be assured that this business will comply with our local mask mandate before it is allowed to reopen," Hardy said, as reported by CBS 12.

"I recognize that the President is a powerful person and that his business, Mar-a-Lago, is a daunting target for enforcement, but the law is the law. The County's mask mandate applies to all businesses in Palm Beach County. The presidency does not confer to the President and his friends a special privilege to endanger the health and welfare of Palm Beach County's residents," Hardy explained.

"I have been in touch with attorney Daniel Uhlfelder. Mr. Uhlfelder is a skilled attorney and an outspoken advocate for better government policy in the wake of this coronavirus pandemic. He is well known for suing Governor DeSantis for essentially abdicating his duty to govern throughout this crisis. Mr. Uhlfelder and I have discussed various options for ensuring that the County's mask mandate is enforced and that no business owner is given special treatment," Hardy added.



