'This is a guy flushing documents down the toilet': Impeachment lawyer explains why FBI needed Mar-a-Lago warrant

Trump impeachment lawyer Daniel Goldman on Tuesday said that the United States Department of Justice needed to execute a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago because it couldn't trust former President Donald Trump to willingly hand over classified documents in his possession.

During a CNN panel discussing the Mar-a-Lago search, Goldman said that Trump's history of mishandling official White House documents gave the FBI reason enough to bypass subpoenaing the documents and going straight for a search warrant.

"This is speculation, but from my experience as a federal prosecutor, I would suspect that DOJ has very good information from a witness that there is more there," he said. "And that's why they did the search warrant. Remember, this is a guy who is flushing documents down the toilet. You're not going to go ask him to turn something over. So, you have to do a search warrant."

Former Trump official Alyssa Farah Griffin said that she believed the FBI search would boost Trump's standing among his base -- but added that she believed the FBI went in knowing exactly what it was looking for in Mar-a-Lago.

RELATED: 'Get ready for raids at other locations': Mar-A-Lago search 'bodes very ill for Donald Trump'

"I do think the specificity of the raid, knowing to look in the safe, is somebody who is cooperating, somebody who knows who is close to the Trump circle and knows where they should be looking," she said.

Watch the video below or at this link.