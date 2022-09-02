Judge unseals detailed inventory of classified materials seized from Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump holds a press conference at Trump Turnberry. (Shutterstock.com)

A federal judge has unsealed a detailed inventory of the classified materials seized from Donald Trump's private resort.

District Court judge Aileen Cannon ordered the inventory unsealed Friday morning, giving a clearer look at the items FBI agents seized from the former president while executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, and the list shows that top-secret documents were intermingled with personal items like books, clothing and printouts of news articles.

Investigators seized from Trump's office seven documents marked "top secret," 43 empty folders marked "classified," 28 empty folders labeled "return to staff secretary/military aide," 99 news articles dated between January 2017 and October 2018, and 26 more press articles dated between January and November 2020.

Other boxes contain similar mixtures of personal items, highly sensitive government documents and government documents and photographs without classification markings, but the inventory doesn't specify any additional details about any of the items or documents might be.

It's not clear whether the contents of those empty classified folders were missing or placed elsewhere among the materials stored at Mar-a-Lago.

The judge also unsealed a status report filed Aug. 27 by the investigative team that carried out the Aug. 8 search.

