Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio will represent himself in seditious conspiracy trial
Prpud Boy Enrique Tarrio (Photo by Chandan Khanna of AFP)

A Proud Boys leader will represent himself in an upcoming trial on seditious conspiracy charges.

Attorneys for Enrique Tarrio, who served as chairman of the right-wing militant group, filed a notice of withdrawal from the case, saying the Proud Boys leader would represent himself pro se going forward, reported Law & Crime managing editor Adam Klasfeld.

Tarrio was arrested in March and remains jailed after prosecutors said he led the advance planning for the Jan. 6 insurrection, which was intended to keep Donald Trump in power.

Although Tarrio was not present at the riot or even in Washington, D.C., investigators say he remained in contact with other Proud Boys members during the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“The evidence against Tarrio [is] very strong,” ruled District Court judge Timothy Kelly in May, when he ordered Tarrio held without bail. “[He] approved of and took credit for the events of the day.”

