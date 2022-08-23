The Department of Justice has subpoenaed more security video from Mar-a-Lago in a sign that "officials are not certain whether they have recovered all the presidential records," The New York Times reported Monday evening.

Unnamed sources told the publication that officials are seeking additional footage in the wake of the FBI's August 8 raid on Donald Trump's Palm Beach resort, signaling that the agency is still scrutinizing the manner in which Trump allegedly took the documents from the White House at the end of his tenure.

Trump claims that he had the right to take the documents and that he declassified them while still in office -- a suggestion that has been dismissed by former White House officials as untrue.

According to the New York Times, over 300 documents were taken by Trump from the White House to Mar-a-Lago.

IN OTHER NEWS: There's 'great irony' to Trump being probed for stashing top-secret docs: Former DOJ counterintel chief

FBI agents seized documents marked "Top Secret," "Secret" and "Confidential" during the search of Trump's palatial residence.

The search warrant for the raid, which was personally approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland, directed the FBI to seize documents and records "illegally possessed" in violation of three criminal statutes, including one falling under the Espionage Act, which makes it a crime to illegally obtain or retain national security information.

Trump vehemently denounced the FBI raid on his home as a "witch hunt" and claimed that all of the material confiscated during the search had been previously "declassified."

Trump is also facing legal scrutiny for his efforts to overturn the results of the November 2020 election and the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.





With additional reporting by AFP