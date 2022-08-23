There's 'great irony' to Trump being probed for stashing top-secret docs: Former DOJ counterintel chief

David Laufman, the former chief of the United States Department of Justice's Counterintelligence Section, believes there is "a great irony" to former President Donald Trump being under investigation for pilfering top-secret documents and stashing them at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Writing on Twitter, Laufman pulls back the curtain on the pressures he faced from the Trump administration to investigate mishandled classified material.
"During my tenure as Chief of [the DOJ's] Counterintelligence Section, we were never under greater pressure to prosecute mishandling of classified info cases than we were under the Trump Admin," reveals Laufman, who is now a partner at the law firm of Wiggin & Dana LLP.
During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump had made Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server for official State Department business a major case against her candidacy for the presidency. Laufman knows about the Clinton email server case very well, as he oversaw the investigation into the matter.
In a separate tweet, Laufman argues that new reporting from the New York Times shows that Trump should have reason to be worried about potential criminal exposure for taking top-secret documents.
"Trump’s personal involvement in reviewing boxes of documents belatedly produced to National Archives is probative of his possible culpability for obstruction in the false assurances given to DOJ that no more classified docs remained at [Mar-a-Lago]," he observes.