Pence aide Marc Short explains how he warned Secret Service on Jan. 5 during exclusive interview

CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday conducted an exclusive interview with a key witness, one day before his public testimony before the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Blitzer interviewed veteran GOP operative Marc Short, who was serving as Pence's chief of staff during Donald Trump's unsuccessful coup attempt.

Short identified Rudy Giuliani as one of the Trump advisors who gave him "bad legal advice."

"On the 5th, I did talk to [The Secret Service], at the point it became clear the disagreements that had been discussed [between the president and the vice president] and the staff were about to become far more public," he said.

"And I think thousands of people descending upon Washington with hopes of a different outcome, I think it was important they be alerted to that," Short said.

"But I did not have any specific, you know, intelligence. I did not have any knowledge the Capitol would be attacked the way it was."

