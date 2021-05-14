'Spineless tool' Marco Rubio faces furious backlash after urging end to federal unemployment supplements

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) was on the receiving end of furious pushback on Twitter after he tweeted out an article about himself pushing for the end of the $300 federal unemployment supplement, stating "common sense" indicates people won't flock back to their jobs if they can keep drawing on the temporary fix.
According to the Florida Republican, "If federal money on top of the basic unemployment benefit means you will make more than from an available job what does #commonsensewisdom tell you is the logical decision for people to make?' before adding, "And right now this is set to continue for another 3 months."
Critics of the senator were quick to point out that Florida's unemployment benefits are not enough to live on as they are and that the low wages paid to workers in the state are hardly better.
As one commenter put it, "Florida pays abysmally, which is why it is the low wage worker cesspool that it is. Instead of spewing pathological propaganda, why not encourage Florida businesses to pay living wages? Oh right, because you are a spineless tool. #RetireRubio"
You can see more comments below:
@marcorubio "53% of workers in the restaurant industry have considered leaving their job since the pandemic started… https://t.co/XqTySBuKlY— Kip the Turkey (@Kip the Turkey)1620996130.0
@marcorubio ...coming from a man who has only shown up for work 40% of the time since being elected...— Charley Sez... (@Charley Sez...)1620995695.0
@marcorubio Common sense tells me that business owners who rely heavily on the labor of employees to even have a bu… https://t.co/zucz9bx57v— elemsee ❷❽ (@elemsee ❷❽)1620997066.0
@marcorubio The max in FL is $275 per week plus $300 from Feds is $575 per week or $2300 before taxes. It's not alo… https://t.co/6e6H7SJ9Bk— ThatScaryGirl (@ThatScaryGirl)1620996914.0
@marcorubio “Republicans had no problem giving a $1.4 billion tax break to the Koch family worth $128 billion. But… https://t.co/AXQy5Iqv4I— John Zagata (@John Zagata)1620997192.0
@marcorubio Dude you represent FLORIDA. You know, the state with the lowest unemployment payout! Combined with the… https://t.co/HaGOPCZcGq— just another tweet (@just another tweet)1620995814.0
@marcorubio The basic unemployment benefits in your state is a little over $200. This is not the issue. The issue w… https://t.co/eShJXXULGD— Christopher Reed (@Christopher Reed)1620997134.0
@marcorubio Republican states are ending enhanced unemployment in an effort to force workers back to jobs. Meanwhi… https://t.co/2SLh2uBQDs— miss otis (@miss otis)1620997479.0
@marcorubio Such a compassionate "christian" https://t.co/Utynv0LrEc— Sandy Paws (@Sandy Paws)1620996595.0
@LouisIngenthron @marcorubio If they're not suffering, he's not happy. It's the Republican way.— Jessie Raymond (@Jessie Raymond)1620996702.0
@marcorubio Cut the crap Marco. You know wages are too low. No one who works full time should be homelessness or… https://t.co/0ZJ83jjH2N— 🗽latinasoccermom 🇵🇷🇺🇸📚 (@🗽latinasoccermom 🇵🇷🇺🇸📚)1620997283.0