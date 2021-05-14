'Spineless tool' Marco Rubio faces furious backlash after urging end to federal unemployment supplements
Senator Marco Rubio speaking at the 2012 CPAC in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) was on the receiving end of furious pushback on Twitter after he tweeted out an article about himself pushing for the end of the $300 federal unemployment supplement, stating "common sense" indicates people won't flock back to their jobs if they can keep drawing on the temporary fix.

According to the Florida Republican, "If federal money on top of the basic unemployment benefit means you will make more than from an available job what does #commonsensewisdom tell you is the logical decision for people to make?' before adding, "And right now this is set to continue for another 3 months."

Critics of the senator were quick to point out that Florida's unemployment benefits are not enough to live on as they are and that the low wages paid to workers in the state are hardly better.

As one commenter put it, "Florida pays abysmally, which is why it is the low wage worker cesspool that it is. Instead of spewing pathological propaganda, why not encourage Florida businesses to pay living wages? Oh right, because you are a spineless tool. #RetireRubio"

You can see more comments below: