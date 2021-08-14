Marco Rubio slammed for tweet asking God to 'keep me safe' after mocking CDC vaccine guidance

According to WLWT, MacEachen was taken into custody in June of this year after it "was alleged he went to a home in the Loveland area where a teen girl 'was asleep in a bedroom alone. She woke up and realized Crosley MacEachen was on top of her and having vaginal intercourse with her. She pushed him off of her and realized she was naked, despite wearing clothes when she went to sleep,' according to court documents."

However, on Thursday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters announced all three charges were being dropped due to new evidence that has since come to light.

In a statement to WLWT, Deters stated, "When this information came to us concerning, which bears directly on the issue of consent, we realized that, frankly, we were not going to win at trial.

A written statement from the prosecutor's office explained, "Information came to light after MacEachen was indicted that has changed our understanding of this case. This dismissal is not a comment on the guilt or innocence of MacEachen. Our job as prosecutors is to seek justice. It is not to seek convictions. We have an ethical obligation to only proceed on cases where we believe there is a likelihood of success at trial. Based on the information we have today, we will not be proceeding further."

