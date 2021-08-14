Marco Rubio slammed for tweet asking God to 'keep me safe' after mocking CDC vaccine guidance
Florida senator Marco Rubio. (MSNBC/screenshot)

Florida Senator Marco Rubio received a great deal of backlash on Saturday morning after tweeting out a plea to God to keep him "safe' which was preceded by two tweets making fun the CDC after they provided COVID-19 guidance for pregnant people.

Prior to Rubio's quoting Scripture, he linked to the CDC advisory and wrote, "The @CDC today urged pregnant & recently pregnant men to get vaccinated because they are more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19 compared with non-pregnant men," before adding, "Also according to the CDC, recent reports have shown that breastfeeding men who have received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have antibodies in their breastmilk, which could help protect their babies."

While the Florida Rep[ublican was lambasted for his awkward stab at humor over vaccinations, his Saturday tweet, where he wrote, "Keep me safe, O God; in you I take refuge. Psalms 16:1" provoked its own backlash as you can see below:














