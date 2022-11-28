Arizona voter threatens 'violent revolution' and 'death penalty' at Maricopa election hearing

An Arizona voter warned the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors that they could face the death penalty or a violent revolution due to perceived problems with the 2022 midterm elections.

Prior to certifying the 2022 election on Monday, the county Board of Supervisors listened to testimony from angry voters claiming the election had been stolen from some Republican candidates.

A woman named Kathy Roscoe told the supervisors that she came to the hearing "to get an up close and personal look at the seven traitors to the United States Constitution."

"I will not repeat your election crimes," Rosco said. "I will just say, not certifying the machines constitutes a form of interference and in case no one has enlightened you people, interference in an election in the United States of America, Mr. Gates, is a capital offense; it's considered treason punishable by the death penalty!"

READ MORE: 'Yes or no only!' Capitol rioter's lawyer scrambles to prevent client from damaging himself in court

The woman demanded a "new 2022 state election not run by the people at this desk."

"The voting booth is supposed to be a time for a peaceful revolution," she added. "Those who make peaceful revolution impossible, make violent revolution necessary."

Watch the video below or at this link.