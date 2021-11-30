The ongoing Twitter debate between Nancy Mace and Marjorie Taylor Greene just got weird

The ongoing Republican drama between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) reached a new level when Greene took to Twitter to brag that she's spoken to former President Donald Trump.

The feud began when Mace chastised Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) for her Islamaphobic attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar (R-MN), which CNN discovered date back months. Omar revealed that Boebert lied in her story about an encounter between the two. It forced Boebert into a position that she had to apologize to Omar, but that call didn't go well as Omar demanded a public apology, which Boebert reportedly refused.

"Instead of apologizing for her Islamophobic comments and fabricated lies, Rep. Boebert refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments. She instead doubled down on her rhetoric and I decided to end the unproductive call," Omar said in a statement.

Then there's the matter of Greene coming up against Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who is trying to win the Speaker's post before the 2022 election has even begun. Greene attacked McCarthy, genuflecting her own power over the Republican Party

"This is a man who has wanted to be Speaker for a decade," said Politico's Rachael Bade. "He needs her vote, he needs her support in order to get the gavel. I think what you'll be seeing for the next few months, for a year, anytime Kevin McCarthy does anything to infuriate Marjorie Taylor Greene or infuriates [Donald] Trump -- they're going to be lording it over his head."

After public attacks by Greene, McCarthy evidently reached out to her and the two spoke. She tweeted about it saying that she looks forward to what he has in store.