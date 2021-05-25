CNN's Wolf Blitzer recounts family he lost in Nazi death camps while rebuking Marjorie Taylor Greene

On CNN Tuesday, in response to the anti-Semitic comparisons of mask mandates to the Nazi yellow star from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), anchor Wolf Blitzer recounted how the Holocaust personally impacted his family.

"None of this should be political," said analyst Dana Bash. "My grandparents were Nazi refugees. My great-grandparents perished at Auschwitz, you know. Maybe a yellow star was something that was, you know — a yellow star was horrible, being gassed, which is what my great grandparents were, is a whole different thing, and to compare that to the notion of public health and wearing a mask is just beyond the pale. I can't imagine what it's like for you, Wolf. Your parents were in slave labor camps."

"And I'm the son of Holocaust survivors, and all four of my grandparents were murdered during the Holocaust, and two of them at Auschwitz," said Blitzer. "I never knew any of my grandparents. My parents did survive. They were young and strong and came to the United States and started a new life after World War II in beautiful Buffalo, New York, and had this great opportunity."

"But I've often said, especially since we saw on that January 6th assault on the U.S. Capitol that guy raring that 'Camp Auschwitz' shirt," continued Blitzer. "My parents had passed away, but if they would have seen that, they would have said, 'How is that possible here in the United States of America to see something like that going on.' And if they would have heard the words this so-called congresswoman uttered, these ugly, ugly comparisons between wearing masks to save yourself and to save others, they would have — they wouldn't have believed that this was possible in our country."

Watch below: