Marjorie Taylor Greene shredded for claiming women are their husbands' property

On Tuesday, writing for Vanity Fair, columnist Bess Levin tore into Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for her recent suggestion that women are properly understood as being owned by their husbands.

"At a gathering over the weekend, Greene took the time to suggest that women are defined by being property of men," wrote Levin. "Responding to Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s refusal to be dragged into the GOP’s culture war du jour — during her confirmation hearing, Jackson declined to provide a definition of a woman for anti-trans Tennessee senator Marsha Blackburn — Greene told the Georgia Republican Assembly, 'I’m going to tell you right now what is a woman. We came from Adam’s rib. God created us with his hands. We may be the weaker sex, we are the weaker sex, but we are our partner’s, our husband’s, wife.'"

Greene went on to accuse the three Senate Republicans who will vote to confirm Jackson of being "pro-pedophile" — a colossal irony, noted Levin, because of her former tour partner Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) being under federal investigation for child sex trafficking, and the GOP's bill in Tennessee to legalize child marriage.

"Unfortunately, in the case of Greene and many of her colleagues, pointing out the hypocrisy of their claims against the Jackson-supporting Republicans — or anyone they disagree with — is unlikely to effect any change, as reason, logic, and a sense of shame are lost on them," Levin lamented.

You can read more here.