On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," Amanda Carpenter, a Trump-skeptic Republican and a former staffer for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), suggested that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) hasn't drawn condemnation from Republican leadership for her comparison of mask mandates to Nazi death camps is that Republican leaders consider her a better authority on what Republican base voters want than they do themselves.

"Just to be clear here, Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise, and Elise Stefanik, the three top House Republicans — last time I checked, none had said anything about this," said anchor Jake Tapper.

"I don't think they are going to," said Carpenter. "Marjorie Taylor Greene can apparently say whatever she wants. There's no consequences, there are no repercussions, because the Republican leadership think that she still has a stronger tie to the Trump base, that they still want to win, than they do."

"What worries me aren't just the one-off comments that she makes every day, because this is going to keep happening," continued Carpenter. "It's the fact that she has all the grassroots energy. Her and Matt Gaetz are going around doing rallies, building out the base, going to Georgia, Florida, Ohio. They're the game in town. And she has more power in the Republican Party than Kevin McCarthy does, because she does whatever she wants. Please, Kevin McCarthy, show me otherwise."

