MAGA thinks of Marjorie Taylor Greene as 2024 vice president material: report

Controversial first-term GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was stripped of all her committee assignments only a month into office, but has gained a wide following with her abrasive antics.
MSNBC anchor Ayman Mohyeldin interviewed NBC News reporter Ben Collins, who covers online extremism.
"You've reported on the violent comments by Trump supporters, threatening basically civil war after the Mar-a-Lago search," Mohyeldin said. "What have you been hearing and seeing online since then?"
"The tenor has remained at that level, the rhetoric has remained at a fever pitch, but now they're pulling the IRS into the conspiracy theory," Collins replied. "Pretty much anyone in the federal government is out to get them, that's how they're framing this entire thing. It's how they're framing 2022 in 2024, with the idea that since Donald Trump was persecuted, they believe, we are persecuted, we are next. The Donald Trump fans are next and that we are going to be rounded up, our guns will be taken away, or the IRS agents are a secret standing army to go after Trump supporters.
"I just want to be clear, fealty to Trump is still the number one thing among GOP base right now and not apologizing for anything that happened in the Trump years or any idea that he has come up with over the last few years," Collins noted.
"Marjorie Taylor Greene is like a rising store in these spaces," Collins reported. "I think people are shocked when you hear that Marjorie Taylor Greene has some real power in this space now, but she does. She is a tremendously powerful person among the GOP base right now, she has a way to reel people in, and on these Trump forums they view her even, more so as a vice presidential candidate than someone like Mike Pence at that point."
