Marjorie Taylor Green (Erin Scott/Pool/AFP)
On Saturday, following angry bipartisan backlash over the plan by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to found an "America First" House caucus defending "Anglo-Saxon" principles, the first-term lawmaker took to Twitter to defend herself.

During the course of the defiant tweetstorm, Greene blasted the "sick and evil POS" in the media for the way they covered the controversy, and insisted that she didn't have anything to do with the explicitly white nationalist outlining document for the group attacking "post-1965" immigration, claiming that it was just a "staff level draft" she hadn't even seen before it was released.