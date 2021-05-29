WATCH: Disgusted Marjorie Taylor Greene voter calls her 'ineffective' and vows to never vote for her again
CNN

On CNN, reporter Martin Savidge traveled to Rome, Georgia — one of the main communities represented by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and asked voters about her comments comparing mask requirements to the Holocaust.

While some voters in the heavily Republican district stood by her, at least some appeared to have been sufficiently disgusted to be turned off her for good — including local voter Wayne White, who backed her in 2020.

"I don't think anybody should be comparing anything to the Nazis and the Holocaust," said White. "That's different worlds. Just not appropriate. She has been ineffective, and she'll continue to be ineffective as long as she is as controversial as she is. She doesn't garner support of other Republicans."

"Would you vote for her again?" Savidge pressed him.

"No, no," said White.

This comes amid reports that even conservative Republicans in the area are beginning to fear she is hurting them politically. "I'm more concerned about the bad publicity that Dalton, Georgia, is getting," said local Trump supporter Phil Neff. "Dalton, Georgia, is recognized throughout the world for the development of the carpet. That's what most people know it by. But now it's being known by the idea that everybody in Dalton was a supporter of Marjorie Greene -- and they were not."

