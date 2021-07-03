'Literally 10s of people coming out to see the crazy lady': Marjorie Taylor Greene buried over tiny turnout parade videos
Twitter video screenshot

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took part in a July 4th parade on Saturday and posted clips on Twitter that had critics of the controversial lawmaker wondering why she would show the tepid response she got from the thin crowds that showed up.

One clip showed the conservative Republican waving to a scattered crowd in Tallapoosa, Georgia while another appeared to show her doing the same in a residential area in the same community.

Critics of Taylor Greene were quick to point out that lack of enthusiasm for the lawmaker and the lack of turnout -- with one commenter writing, "Literally 10s of people coming out to see the crazy lady."

