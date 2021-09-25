Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out at Dem colleague with ugly attack after Capitol steps confrontation
Marjorie Taylor Greene (Screen Capture)

Not letting her Capitol steps confrontation with Rep. Debbie Dingll (D-MI) on Friday go, controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) waded further into the gutter on Saturday morning with a juvenile attack accusing her House colleague of wanting to "slaughter babies" and then using an emoji to compare the Democratic lawmaker to feces.

On Friday, the two got into a squabble in front of the press withthe furious Georgia Republican shouting at Dingell.

The Michigan lawmaker told USA Today later, " "She was screaming at all my colleagues... I said, 'Can't you be civil to your colleagues?' She was yelling at them... She was trying to be disruptive and rude to all my colleagues. She was trying to bully and disrupt (my) colleagues. We're already on edge. We can disagree agreeably. She doesn't have to go and yell and cause a scene at a press conference."

Saturday morning Taylor Greene lashed out on Twitter, writing, "My former Chief of Staff tells the story far better than most of the media who apparently wants babies slaughtered as much as @RepDebDingell. Dingellberry is like one of those annoying little pieces of [feces emoji] that clings on far too long. Time to wipe Congress clean!"

You can see the tweet below:

