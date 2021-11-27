Marjorie Taylor Greene rant urges followers to sue doctors over ivermectin because it's used in Africa
Facdebook screenshot

In a series of tweets on Saturday morning of dubious scientific value, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) urged her followers to sue doctors to force them to prescribe ivermectin -- a deworming paste -- for the treatment of Covid-19 and to also file a wrongful death suit if a family member was denied and passed away.

According to the Georgia Republican -- who helped run a family construction business before being elected to the House -- ivermectin is used in Africa --which she believes has lower Covid death rates -- and therefore should be used in the U.S. instead of CDC-approved vaccines.

In her 7-part tweet rant, she declared, "Africans have safely taken Ivermectin for decades and many clinical trials have proven Ivermectin to be a very effective safe & cheap treatment against #Covid," before adding, "Any doctor refusing to prescribe Ivermectin for Covid is participating in politics that is killing people."

She then wrote, "With Africa's amazingly low death rate from Covid, combined with the lowest vaccine rate in the world & very little masking, the 'civilized' leaders of the world should immediately stop their tyrannical forced shutdowns, vaccine mandates, & absurd masking policies. If you had a loved one die from Covid, and they were not allowed to take Ivermectin or monoclonal antibodies, you might have a wrongful death suit in your hands."

"With all that is know about #Covid and all the covid studies and the known miracle of low deaths in Africa with very little vaccinations, it's no wonder the Tyrants announce a new #covidvariant from Africa and apply travel restrictions. They control you with irrational fear," she later accused.

You can see her tweets below:

