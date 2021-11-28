'Unacceptable': GOP lawmaker in a panic that Marjorie Taylor Greene is becoming 'the face of the party'

During a CNN "Inside Politics" panel on the chaos being created within the Republican Party by far-right extremists members, CNN's Melanie Zanona reported that one GOP lawmaker expressed panic that the party is going to be defined by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) when the midterm elections come around.

On Saturday Zanona tweeted that a Republican in Congress told her House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is ignoring moderates to cater to the extremists in the caucus before warning McCarthy, "Our side isn't going to take this much longer."

During her Sunday appearance, Zanona elaborated on rumblings in the House against both McCarthy and Taylor Greene.

After sharing a quote from Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) expressing dismay at GOP discord, the CNN congressional correspondent told host Kaitlan Collins, "That's Chip Roy, he is a conservative in Texas. I heard from a moderate Republican who said, this is unacceptable. Marjorie Taylor Green cannot be the face of our party. It's going to hurt us in swing districts, it's going to undermine our chances of winning back the majority."

RELATED: Former GOP lawmaker lays out plan to boot Boebert and Taylor Greene from Congress



"He said, Kevin McCarthy needs to stop taking his moderates for granted," she continued. "Yes, they are catering to some of these fringe members because they are the most vocal, they're willing to go on the record about McCarthy."

Watch below: