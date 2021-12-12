Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene drop in on Dr. Fauci in 'Saturday Night Live' opening

Right-wing Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene — toting military rifles — appeared in a COVID-19 update from Dr. Anthony Fauci during Saturday Night Live's opener.

"The government has been using this fake disease to strip us of our freedoms," said Greene, played by SNL's Cecily Strong. "Do they think we're dumb?"

"Please, would they give a dumb person a gun? Yes," responded Boebert, played by SNL's Chloe Fineman.

"First, they said the shutdowns were until they found a vaccine," Greene said. "Then, they found vaccine and said it worked. Then, they said everyone should get it. Then, people got it and it saved their lives. If that's not communism, then honey, I might not know what communism is."

"So Merry Christmas, and remember: Guns don't kill people, people people people," Boebert said.

At the end of the sketch, after Fauci (played by Kate McKinnon) proclaimed that everyone had found some common ground, Greene added: "And we can all agree that the Fox News Christmas tree arsonist must be executed!"

The sketch also featured appearances by former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his brother, former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, as well as Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

Watch it below.



