Newsmax cuts away from Marjorie Taylor Greene in the middle of her rant against the FBI

Newsmax on Thursday cut away from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in the middle of her making a conspiratorial rant against the FBI.

The right-wing TV network was covering the press conference conducted by Greene and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), in which the two right-wing lawmakers accused the federal government of orchestrating the January 6th Capitol riots.

"You know what I think needs to be the biggest investigation in United States history?" Greene said during a lengthy rant. "What is going on at the FBI and what is happening at the Department of Justice? And the American people deserve those answers because it's the American people and the taxpayers that pay for all of it! Now I don't want to have anything to do with a government that is going to be so obsessed with overturning regime change in our own country when it should be serving the American people, particularly..."

It was at this point that the Newsmax host cut away from Greene.

"All right, Marjorie Taylor Greene," the host said. "With Congressman Matt Gaetz there, putting forth some of the arguments from the Republican side that you certainly didn't hear today from President Biden and the Democrats."

