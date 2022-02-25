Marjorie Taylor Greene says she 'knows' Biden stole election -- before admitting 'I don't know how'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Friday said at CPAC that she was certain the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump before acknowledging that she has no idea how it supposedly happened.

While speaking with the Right Side Broadcasting Network, Greene trashed Republicans who pay lip service to investigating purported voter fraud in the 2020 election, but won't pledge to "decertify" the results.

"They start scattering and tip-toeing around it!" she complained about Republicans' attitude to decertifying the election.

Greene then bragged about objecting to the election results on January 6th, 2021, even after Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol building.

"I proudly objected on January 6th!" she said. "I would object again today because I know for a fact there was so much wrong in that election and I believe it was stolen. Do I know how? No, I don’t know how, but we have enough there that we should be auditing every single state, every single election."

In fact, a Trump-backed "audit" of the 2020 vote in Arizona concluded that President Joe Biden did, in fact, receive more votes in that state.

