Marjorie Taylor Greene: America is being destroyed by mothers 'mutilating and murdering their babies'

On Friday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) released a five-minute video dripping with hatred for transgender people.
She opened by complaining about the decision by Fox News to hire former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner as a commentator, repeatedly deadnaming her and referring to her as a man. And she ranted against "drag queens and transsexuals parading" at conservative gatherings.
"Mothers are mutilating and murdering their babies through transgenderism and abortion. Meanwhile, society sits back and allows men to destroy women’s sports," said Greene. "How much more can America take before our civilization begins to collapse?"
Watch below:
Greene's hatred of LGBTQ people is not new; last year, she hung a sign denying the existence of nonbinary people outside her office, and threw a tantrum after it was vandalized.
Greene has infamously promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds that America is controlled by a group of pedophiles who consume children's flesh to live forever, and even promoted content suggesting that fires in the Western United States were ignited with Jewish space lasers.
She was stripped of her House committee assignments following the emergence of social media activity endorsing the killing of prominent Democratic politicians, although most Republicans voted against doing so and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has said he will add her back onto committees if the GOP wins a majority this year.