'Trying to steal my district!' Marjorie Taylor Greene fumes about lawsuit to get her kicked off ballot

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Monday complained to Fox News' Tucker Carlson about a lawsuit labeling her an "insurrectionist" who is ineligible to run for public office.

While appearing on Carlson's show, Greene lashed out at activists who are trying to get her thrown off the ballot in her district.

"The progressives, the people who donate to dark money groups... they've hired up some attorneys from New York who hate the people from my district and don't believe that they should have the right to elect who they want to send to Washington, which is me!" she said. "They've filed a lawsuit because they’re trying to rip my name off of the ballot and steal my district's ability to reelect me!"

Greene isn't the only Trump-allied Republican facing such a court challenge, as Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-FL) is also facing a challenge to his eligibility on the grounds that he supported an attempted insurrection to block President Joe Biden's 2020 victory from being certified.

