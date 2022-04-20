Marjorie Taylor Greene freaks out about 'nasty' press being allowed in court to cover her and say 'horrible' things

"Not only was the 2020 presidential election stolen, but so was the 2019 Kentucky governor's election. Facebook and Google are creations of the U.S. Department of Defense. Even the next election is already predetermined by foreign governments and other entities if no one steps in," she reported, citing beliefs held by attendees. "At least eight candidates for county or state office attended, highlighting a schism within the Republican Party in Northern Kentucky."

Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, had warned the event was promoting false claims.

"The party is so divided that the chairs of two of the local parties are running against incumbents and more Trump-friendly candidates are being recruited to primary longtime GOPers," Neal reported. "This is happening in the backyard of Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, nominally the most powerful Republican in Washington D.C. and the man who has helped build the state's GOP over his 45 years in elected office. It is often his allies – considered by some Republicans more establishment – who are facing challenges. McConnell's office had no immediate comment."

In Campbell County, Commissioner Brian Painter is being challenged by Dave Fischer, the vice-chair of the local GOP.

“They're no longer working to help any Republicans. That's a dangerous precedent. And I worry about the party being able to recover from such a misuse of an office like this," Painter said.

Rep. Ed Massey, who is being challenged by Steve Rawlings, also voiced displeasure.

“You could agree with some of them, those folks 90% of the time. But if you disagree with them 10% of the time, or you're not one of them, as they classify it, then they are against you. And that's very unsettling," said Massey, who chairs the Judiciary Committee.

