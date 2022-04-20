Marjorie Taylor Greene freaks out about 'nasty' press being allowed in court to cover her and say 'horrible' things

On Tuesday, during an interview with former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) complained about press access to the courtroom for hearings about the lawsuit challenging her eligibility to be on the ballot, scheduled for Friday.
"It's absurd what they are claiming and lying about," said Greene. "They're going to allow the press in the courtroom. They're going to allow the whole thing to be videoed live out to go anywhere in the world that they want to. And you know what that's going to look like — the Democrats and the nasty mainstream media, you know, the ones that lie about me constantly anyways, well, they're going to be able to twist and turn, and clip out any little piece they want of the horrible things that these funded attorneys are going to try to say about me."
The lawsuit against Greene alleges that she is an "insurrectionist" due to her sympathies with the January 6 Capitol rioters, and therefore ineligible to run for office under federal law. A similar challenge was filed against Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) with the North Carolina State Board of Elections, although a federal judge blocked it.
Watch below:
Marge getting scared for court Friday: \u201cThey\u2019re going to allow the press in the courtroom. They\u2019re going to allow the whole thing to be videoed live. They\u2019re going to be able to clip out any little piece they want of the horrible things .. they\u2019re going to say about me.\u201dpic.twitter.com/PJq4QpBh6u— Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1650407831
READ MORE: GOP is suffering a 'very unsettling' civil war — in Mitch McConnell’s backyard: report