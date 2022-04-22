Lawyer busts Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying 'we can't allow a peaceful transition of power'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tried to argue that she was being taken out of context when she was reminded that she once said that "we can't allow a peaceful transition of power" in the days leading up to the January 6th Capitol riots.

During a court hearing on Friday, attorney Andrew Celli asked Greene about statements she made about trying to stop President Joe Biden's election victory from being certified.

"You said in the video on your Facebook page that the peaceful transfer of power ought not be allowed to occur," Celli said.

"I don't recall," Greene replied.

"You said the peaceful transfer of power should not be allowed to occur because [Biden] did not win the 2020 election, correct?" he asked again

"I don't recall," Greene again replied.

Celli then played the court a video of Greene saying exactly that.

"This is an important time in our history," said Greene. "We cannot allow this to be let go. You cannot allow it to just transfer power peacefully, like Joe Biden wants, and allow him to become our president. He did not win this election. It is being stolen, and the evidence is there."

Greene objected that this was only a "partial statement" that she made and was being taken out of context.

