Here is Marjorie Taylor Greene's most damning 'act of insurrection' – according to the attorney who grilled her
Appearing on CNN's "New Day," the attorney who grilled Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Friday during an administrative court hearing was asked by host John Berman to provide the one specific charge that could be levied against her that would keep her off the ballot.

According to attorney Andrew Celli Jr., it "stretches credulity" that the conservative lawmaker could not recall the conversations she had before and during the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

Claiming that there is much more that will likely come out, host Berman asked him to narrow down the one charge that could stick against Greene.

"What do you think is the one action, if there was more than one action, specific action, she committed that constitutes engaging an insurrection?" the CNN host asked.

"On January 5, the day before the insurrection, Congresswoman Greene told her followers on her Facebook page, on a national broadcast, that 'Tomorrow is 1776,'" he began. "Now, that's the kind of rhetoric that, you know, we all can talk about historical references and so on, but in the context that she was dealing with it, where people understood that 1776 was code for break into the Capitol, do violence, and most importantly, block the certification of Joe Biden -- that is an act of insurrection. And we demonstrated and proved that"

"The 1776 is?" Berman interjected, to which Celli replied, "Yes."

"Even if the judge makes a recommendation, which, look, the judge didn't seem to be inclined to, but who knows, makes a recommendation for this case to proceed, the secretary of state in Georgia will be the one to decide the next step," Berman pressed. "Yes, he would not engage in the shenanigans [Donald] Trump was asking him to, but do you think he'll take your side?"

"I believe in the processes of government," Celli claimed. "I mean, Secretary of State [Brad] Raffensperger is going to have to decide this issue and then there will be court appeals. This will go to the Georgia Supreme Court ultimately. There's partisanship in our country, that's very clear, but I committed my life as a lawyer to the belief that the rule of law will prevail in the end and I think we have the rule of law on our side."

