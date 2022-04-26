Marjorie Taylor Greene needs to 'answer one simple question' about her Jan. 6 texts: analyst
Marjorie Taylor Greene Facebbook page

Cutting through all the levity about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's misspelling of martial law as "Marshall law" in her texts about trying to stop Joe Biden from being president, MSNBC's Steve Benen suggested that one text to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is so alarming it demands investigation.

After CNN on Monday exposed a massive treasure-load of Meadows' texts before and after the Jan. 6 insurrection, commentators were quick to pounce on the gaffe-prone Georgia Republican's misspelling -- with many recalling her "gazpacho police" comment when she meant Gestapo -- and the MSNBC analyst is claiming people are missing a more alarming element in her plea to Meadows and others.

"In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall law,” Greene texted to Meadows on Jan. 17, 2021 -- over one week after pro-Trump partisans stormed the Capitol.

That text, in particular, Benen suggested deserves scrutiny.

Noting that she added, "I don’t know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden," he wrote, "Levity aside, her text to Meadows was incredibly serious. Greene, just two weeks into her tenure as a federal lawmaker, after having sworn an oath to protect and defend the United States Constitution, wanted the White House to know about private conversations in which members of Congress liked the idea of suspending American civil laws and replacing democracy with military rule."

According to the analyst, Greene appeared to be calling for using the military to assume control before Trump was forced to transfer power to Biden.

"The right-wing Georgian didn’t send this text during the Jan. 6 crisis, when emotions were running high, or even in the immediate aftermath of Election Day, when Republicans were incredulous about the results that were entirely in line with mainstream expectations. Rather, she sent in 11 days after Jan. 6, as Trump prepared to exit the office," he wrote before suggesting Taylor Greene should be forced to reveal which lawmakers were still advocating for overturning the election mere days before the inauguration.

"As best as I can tell, the congresswoman hasn’t yet commented on her text, but if she’s inclined to talk about it, perhaps she could answer a simple question: Which of her GOP colleagues thought martial law would 'save our republic'?" he wrote.

