Marjorie Taylor Greene flips out on her GOP colleague after he praises the destruction of Russia’s military
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On Wednesday, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) got into a public feud with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after she attacked the idea that the U.S. has an obligation to defend Ukraine against Russian invasion.

The argument began after Crenshaw replied to a right-wing account attacking him for voting on the bipartisan $40 billion aid package to Ukraine, which among other things supplies weapons and economic assistance to the war-torn country, and funding to address global food shortages caused by the disruption of Ukraine's agriculture industry.

"[I]investing in the destruction of our adversary’s military, without losing a single American troop, strikes me as a good idea. You should feel the same," Crenshaw told the critic.

Greene attacked Crenshaw for his response, accusing him of wanting Ukrainian lives to be "used and thrown away" for a "proxy war with Russia" — and suggesting none of this would help Americans.

"So you think we are funding a proxy war with Russia?" Greene tweeted. "You speak as if Ukrainian lives should be thrown away, as if they have no value. Just used and thrown away. For your proxy war? How does that help Americans? How does any of this help?"

Crenshaw was quick to respond, accusing her of spreading Russian propaganda. "Still going after that slot on Russia Today huh?" he tweeted.

Greene has consistently claimed that Ukrainian resistance against Russia is futile as a justification for opposing aid to Ukraine — even as Russia entered its Victory Day celebrations this week with virtually none of the strategic goals for the Ukraine invasion met.

This comes after some allies of former President Donald Trump have taken the opposite tack and claimed that President Joe Biden's requested assistance to Ukraine will not actually help them survive a war — which military experts have refuted.

